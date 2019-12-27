‘Bigg Boss’ Day 82: Shehnaz Has a Tough Time Being the Captain

Now that Shehnaz has been crowned the captain of the house, she is on cloud 9 and making the most of her leadership.

Meanwhile others have spooky experiences as Vishal, in the middle of the night, claims that there is someone in the house. He says that the door is opening and closing on its own. Paranoid, Madhurima too wakes up and says that even she is feeling something weird. Shehnaz expresses her concern and asks everyone to calm down while Vishal makes up a story.