‘Bigg Boss’ Day 120: Competition Gets More Intense

Up next, nominations task is announced and this time around the contestants’ fate lies in their own hands. A dome is set up in the garden area and on every buzzer, each contestant has to sit inside the dome and manually count 17 minutes. The ones whose count is accurate or close to the said number will be declared safe from the nominations. When a contestant is counting, other housemates can distract them verbally. While others give up on distracting each other, Aarti takes the task seriously and tries to distract Vishal, Shehnaz, Rashami and Asim.