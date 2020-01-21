‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 114: Sidharth Wants to Quit the Show
After the ugly spat between Sidharth and Asim during the horse task, Mahira, Rashami and Aarti are announced the contenders for the task. Later on, Hina Khan enters the house for selecting the next ‘Elite Club’ member. Hina takes the selected contestants aside to listen to their pitches. Aarti, Rashami and Mahira begin to convince Hina as to why they should be given a chance. However, Mahira fails to deliver. Hina later advises Mahira to make her own decisions to stay in the game, while Aarti and Rashami have to perform another task titled ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’.
A ‘bhopu’ is kept in the garden area and each contestant is asked to give a command to the contenders of the Elite Club. If the contenders agree, they have to reply with a ‘haan’ and if not they have to give a thumbs down. The person with the most thumbs down loses the game.
Hina is the sanchalak of the task. The first contestant to give a command is Paras. He asks Rashami to trim her eyebrows. Before Rashami reacts, Hina rejects the task. Next, Mahira asks Rashami to apply mehendi on her face and she agrees to it. Vishal, on the other hand, asks Aarti to cut her hair. While Aarti agrees to it, Hina and other contestants become angry and insist that Vishal give sensible tasks. However, Aarti agrees to go ahead with the task. Soon after, Shefali asks Aarti to eat 20 chilies, which also she successfully manages to do.
Meanwhile, Sidharth and Asim get into a verbal fight once again in front of Hina. Their tussle becomes so heated that Bigg Boss intervenes and calls them in the confession room. Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that he cannot stand Asim anymore and wants to quit the show.
Will Sidharth really quit the show?
