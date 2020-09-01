'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' 2 Promo: Devoleena Back as Gopi Bahu

The hit TV show is set to return after 'Rasoda' rap goes viral

Upamanyu Dhar
Published01 Sep 2020, 02:01 PM IST
TV
The hit TV show has been renewed for a new season.
The hugely popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which was back on news after a mashup of a scene went viral, has been renewed for a sequel. The makers shared a teaser of the show on Monday.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reprise the role of Gopi Bahu. The actor, who was last seen on the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss, shard the teaser and wrote, “We are back by popular demand.”

The teaser begins with her making an entry in a pink saree and greeting audiences with “Jai Shree Krishna”. A new character named Gehna will be introduced on the show. In the video, Devoleena as Gopi Bahu makes the same joke about ‘rasoda’ and introduces Gehna.

The show originally aired from 2010 to 2017 and was a massive hit. Producer Rashmi Sharma had confirmed the return of the TV soap some time back. In a statement, she said, “Saathiya has been a talking point since its launch. During the lockdown, its reruns were viewed widely and we believe that this is a great time to bring it back with a new season. It has a strong recall value. There will be new characters and a big twist in the storyline. Nevertheless, it will remain a family show and be driven by relationships.”

For the past few weeks, netizens have been laughing it up after Yashraj Mukhate made the rap video featuring Rupal Patel as Kokliaben, who poses the question, “Rasode mein kaun tha? (Who was in the kitchen?)” The video also features Giaa Manek and Richa Hasabnis in their respective roles on the show.

