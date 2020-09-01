'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' 2 Promo: Devoleena Back as Gopi Bahu

The hugely popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which was back on news after a mashup of a scene went viral, has been renewed for a sequel. The makers shared a teaser of the show on Monday.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reprise the role of Gopi Bahu. The actor, who was last seen on the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss, shard the teaser and wrote, “We are back by popular demand.”

The teaser begins with her making an entry in a pink saree and greeting audiences with “Jai Shree Krishna”. A new character named Gehna will be introduced on the show. In the video, Devoleena as Gopi Bahu makes the same joke about ‘rasoda’ and introduces Gehna.