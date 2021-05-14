'Friends Reunion' Special Gets Release Date; Watch Teaser
The special will star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry & David Schwimmer.
The first teaser of Friends reunion special, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, has dropped.
The teaser features an acoustic version of the theme music, with the cast walking into the distance. Titled Friends: The Reunion, the special will premiere on HBO Max on 27 May. HBO Max is not available in India.
Among the celebrities making guest appearances will be David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai.
In the unscripted reunion special, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer will return to Friends’ original soundstage Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, to talk about playing Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Ross, respectively.
One of the most popular sitcoms, Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
