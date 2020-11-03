BJP MLA Seeks Police Action Against Big B Over a 'KBC' Question

Explaining the answer Amitabh Bachchan said, "In 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and burned its copies".

To which Pawar wrote in his police complaint, "All the four options pertained to the Hindu religion. It is clear that the motive behind this question was to hurt the sentiments of Hindus".

The MLA further said, "This question spreads the message that Hindu religious scriptures are meant for burning and triggers enmity between Hindus and followers of Buddhism".

The KBC question drew flak online, with many accusing the show of running a "leftist propaganda".

(With inputs from PTI)