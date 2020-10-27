'BB14' Promo: Jasmin Bhasin & Rahul Vaidya Engage in an Ugly Spat

In the short video clip, Jasmin can be heard screaming that Rahul does not have the right to do anything he pleases.

On the other hand, Naina Singh also seems to be upset with Rahul Vaidya. After his fight with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul chided him by saying he was 'sobbing like a woman'. Naina confronted Rahul, saying he was indirectly calling women 'weak'.

Recently, Rahul irked both Bigg Boss 14 contestants as well as netizens by calling Jaan a product of nepotism. Many social media users pointed out that Kumar Sanu and his wife Rita Bhattacharya separated when Jaan was very young and so nepotism doesn't hold for him.