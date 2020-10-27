Jaan Kumar Sanu's Mom Reacts to Rahul Vaidya's 'Nepotism' Remark

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother Rita Bhattacharya has expressed her disappointment at Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' barb towards Jaan. Jaan, veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu's son, was shocked when Rahul targeted him in one of the episodes.

"I hate nepotism. All the contestants are here because of their own hard work, Jaan is here because he is someone’s son. He doesn’t have any personality of his own", Rahul had said. To which Jaan retorted, "I am fortunate to be the son of Kumar Sanu". He added, “Baap pe mat ja (don't bring my father into this).”