'Bigg Boss 14' Promo: Here's Why Aly Goni Loses His Cool

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni, who entered the house a few days back, lost his cool on the makers of the show. In a promo shared by Colors TV, Aly can be seen threatening Bigg Boss that he won't eat unless he is let out of his quarantine.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, the actor has been kept in isolation. As of now, he cannot step out of his room and take part in tasks. Instead, he has been given a telephone with which he can communicate with other housemates during tasks.