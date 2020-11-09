'Bigg Boss 14' Promo: Here's Why Aly Goni Loses His Cool
Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss house a few days back.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni, who entered the house a few days back, lost his cool on the makers of the show. In a promo shared by Colors TV, Aly can be seen threatening Bigg Boss that he won't eat unless he is let out of his quarantine.
Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, the actor has been kept in isolation. As of now, he cannot step out of his room and take part in tasks. Instead, he has been given a telephone with which he can communicate with other housemates during tasks.
In the video clip, Aly Goni can be seen aggressively trying to open the door. "Have I come to the show to stay locked in a room? If they throw me out of the show then so be it", he yells. Despite Jasmin Bhasin trying to calm him, Aly Goni refuses to listen. Meanwhile an 'expert' panel, comprising Farah Khan and two journalists will come to Bigg Boss 14. The housemates will be made to stand in their 'court of law' and clarify their stand on different issues.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.