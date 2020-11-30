BB14: Eijaz Khan Speaks About Traumatic Incident from Childhood
A new promo shows contestants opening up about their secrets.
In a promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik can be seen speaking about how she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of getting a divorce before entering the show. Now, in another promo, Eijaz Khan can be seen opening up about a traumatic incident from his childhood. The declarations will be made on Monday's episode as part of a task, in which contestants can win an ‘immunity stone’ by revealing their most personal secrets.
The short clip features various contestants speaking about their secrets. Eijaz breaks down while recalling a traumatic incident that only he and his therapist are aware. While the video does not specify, a tweet by Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri says Eijaz spoke about being molested as a child. "I am scared of being touched", Eijaz says adding, "I am not ashamed because it wasn’t my fault".
Even Jasmin Bhasin asks her boyfriend Aly Goni whether he would still love her no matter what her secret is.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.