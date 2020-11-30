BB14: Eijaz Khan Speaks About Traumatic Incident from Childhood

In a promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik can be seen speaking about how she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of getting a divorce before entering the show. Now, in another promo, Eijaz Khan can be seen opening up about a traumatic incident from his childhood. The declarations will be made on Monday's episode as part of a task, in which contestants can win an ‘immunity stone’ by revealing their most personal secrets.