Akshay, PM Modi, Rajinikanth - Who Survived Bear Grylls Better?

Who can forget Jake Gyllenhaal leading Bear though a blizzard, with the danger of falling through hidden crevices? Or Michelle Rodriguez boiling a dead rat in a cup of her own urine and then taking a big chunk out of it? If there was one actor in this country who could have given the show a moment like this, it would have been Akshay Kumar. And that’s probably a missed opportunity.

And since we’re speaking of Indians making appearances in the wild with Bear Grylls, can one forget the man who started it all—our own very PM Narendra Modi, in a special 2019 episode of Man vs Wild shot at Jim Corbett National Park. Modi has been a public figure for a few decades now but I am sure no one has ever asked him on camera if his ‘underpants are dry’ after crossing a river in a (pre-made) coracle. I am happy to report that he said he’ll ‘get through the day’. This ‘romanchak’ journey had the PM stroll through a forest and grassland, followed by a river crossing and a shared bottle of sweet neem water with Bear on the pebbly riverbank. He might have been two hours late to the rendezvous point but Modi kept Bear enthralled through their adventure together with stories about the natural hack he used for ironing his school uniform and that time when his mother scolded him for bringing home a baby crocodile. The episode might have been low on the action meter, but definitely had its moments of light-hearted banter and humour, with strong messages of conservationism thrown in.