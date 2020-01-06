Pics: Priyanka, Nick, Brad Pitt Walk The Golden Globe Red Carpet
The 77th Golden Globe Awards are currently being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. As the red carpet rolls out, the who’s who of Hollywood has showed up in the most stunning outfits. Ricky Gervais is hosting the ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson are some of the others who looked stunning as they arrived for the event.
Take a look:
Some popular films and shows that have been nominated this time include Marriage Story, The Irishman, Joker, The Lion King, The Crown, Fleabag and more. Actors like Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Christian Bale, Scarlett Johansson have also been nominated.
