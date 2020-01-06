Pics: Priyanka, Nick, Brad Pitt Walk The Golden Globe Red Carpet
Scarlett Johansson, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and more arrive for the 77th Golden&nbsp; Globe Awards.
Scarlett Johansson, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and more arrive for the 77th Golden  Globe Awards.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Quint Entertainment
TV

The 77th Golden Globe Awards are currently being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. As the red carpet rolls out, the who’s who of Hollywood has showed up in the most stunning outfits. Ricky Gervais is hosting the ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson are some of the others who looked stunning as they arrived for the event.

Take a look:

  • 16
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive.
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 15
    Leonardo&nbsp; Dicaprio and Brad Pitt
    Leonardo  Dicaprio and Brad Pitt(Photo Couresy: @chickintheoff)
  • 14
    Scarlett Johansson in a red gown for Golden&nbsp; Globe Awards 2020.
    Scarlett Johansson in a red gown for Golden  Globe Awards 2020.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@badpostscar)
  • 13
    Reese Witherspoon goes white for the event.
    Reese Witherspoon goes white for the event.(Photo Couresy: Twitter/@ReeseW)
  • 12
    Chris Evans in a wine tux!
    Chris Evans in a wine tux!(Photo Couresy: Twitter/@Bestofcevans)
  • 11
    American actor Wesley Snipes poses.
    American actor Wesley Snipes poses.(Photo Couresy: Twitter/@wesleysnipes)
  • 10
    <i>Big Little Lies </i>actor Laura Dern.
    Big Little Lies actor Laura Dern.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@OWrather)
  • 09
    Jennifer Aniston.
    Jennifer Aniston.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 08
    <i>Marriage Story </i>actor Adam Driver.
    Marriage Story actor Adam Driver.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 07
    Brie Larson looks stunning!
    Brie Larson looks stunning!(PhotoCourtesy: Twitter/@lord_of_galaxy)
  • 06
    <i>Crown </i>star Olivia Coleman.
    Crown star Olivia Coleman.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 05
    Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett
    Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@bestofcate)
  • 04
    Taylor Swift.
    Taylor Swift.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 03
    <i>Fleabag </i>stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford
    Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 02
    Billy Porter
    Billy Porter(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 01
    <i>Killing Eve&nbsp; </i>star Jodie Comer.
    Killing Eve  star Jodie Comer.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Some popular films and shows that have been nominated this time include Marriage Story, The Irishman, Joker, The Lion King, The Crown, Fleabag and more. Actors like Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Christian Bale, Scarlett Johansson have also been nominated.

