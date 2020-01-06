77th Golden Globe Awards: Russell Crowe Wins For The Loudest Voice

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held on 5 January 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles with Ricky Gervais hosting the ceremony.



Some popular films and shows that have been nominated this time include Marriage Story, The Irishman, Joker, The Lion King, The Crown, Fleabag and more. Actors like Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Christian Bale, Scarlett Johansson have also been nominated.