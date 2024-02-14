Mammootty’s Name in 'Bramayugam' Changed Ahead of Film's Release; Here's Why

In continuation of the Live Law report, the petitioner stated that his family historically engaged in ritualistic practices that were documented in the book 'Aithihymala'.

''If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors and successors” the plea stated.

According to the petitioner, no one from the film's crew obtained prior permission from the family about its subject matter. The plea sought to revoke the certification of Bramayugam under Section 5E of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

As per the report, the makers have also submitted an application to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding the changes in the name of the central character.

