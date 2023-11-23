Critics Review: Mammootty-Jyotika's Film 'Kaathal The Core' Is 'Groundbreaking'

Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal The Core, starring Mammootty and Jyotika, hit the big screens on 23 November. The film explores the complexities of a retired bank official George Devassy, whose past and sexual orientation gets intertwined with his political aspirations.
The film opened to exceptionally positive reviews from both the audience and the critics. Have a look at the critics review here:
"Jeo Baby's film, starring Mammootty and Jyotika, is a groundbreaking film that should be watched by all, particularly those in the film industry who continue to present recycled age-old narratives, expecting unquestioning acceptance from the audiences."Anandu Suresh, The Indian Express
"When a megastar like Mammootty, who is at the last phase of his career, reinvents himself through his stories, you understand his passion for cinema. At 72, he shouldered a film on homosexuality as an actor and producer. It's a statement. Not just for superstars of his age but also for the entire film fraternity."Janani K, India Today
Kaathal The Core stands as a cinematic triumph, offering a brave exploration of human complexities, relationships, and societal norms. With stellar performances, compelling storytelling, and a daring approach to challenging subjects, Jeo Baby's film is a must-watch for those seeking thought-provoking cinema that pushes boundaries.Zoom
"Kaathal - The Core speaks about the struggles of coming out and addresses the need for acceptance in a conventional society. And if that's not bold and progressive, I am not sure what is."Harshivi SV, Film Companion
"Good movies can make society think and even initiate change. Kaathal - The Core might be one such."Anna Mathews, The Times of India
