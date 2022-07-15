Actor Ritika Singh’s First Look Poster From Vijay Antony-Led ‘Kolai’ Is Out

The first look poster of actor Ritika Singh from filmmaker Balaji K Kumar's upcoming murder-mystery Kolai, was unveiled on 14 July. Reportedly, the crime-thriller is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood hit Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson.

Kolai will feature actor Vijay Antony in the lead role, who plays a detective in the film. The teaser of the film will be released on 15 July.