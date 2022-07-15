Actor Ritika Singh’s First Look Poster From Vijay Antony-Led ‘Kolai’ Is Out
'Kolai' is inspired by the Hollywood crime-thriller 'Knives Out'.
The first look poster of actor Ritika Singh from filmmaker Balaji K Kumar's upcoming murder-mystery Kolai, was unveiled on 14 July. Reportedly, the crime-thriller is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood hit Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson.
Kolai will feature actor Vijay Antony in the lead role, who plays a detective in the film. The teaser of the film will be released on 15 July.
The poster introduces Ritika as Sandhya, the apprentice. The actor looks intense in the look of a cop. The poster also reads, "The world of Kolai unlocks on 15 July 2022."
The music of the film is scored by Girish Gopalakrishnan and Sivakumar Vijayan is the cinematographer. The film's star cast also includes Murli Sharma, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Arjun Chidambaram, Siddhartha Shankar, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.