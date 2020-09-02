Hyd Court Stays Release of Netflix Show on Ramalinga Raju’s Plea

On a petition by B Ramalinga Raju, who was convicted in the Satyam scam, a Hyderabad civil court on Tuesday, 1 September, passed a restraining injunction to prevent Netflix from releasing ‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’.

‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’ is a Netflix documentary show based on the lives of four Indian billionaires accused of financial fraud. These four billionaires are Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju.

B Ramalinga Raju, founder of Satyam Computer Services, was convicted for his role in the scam, by a trial court in Hyderabad and awarded seven years imprisonment, reported TOI.