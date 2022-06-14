OTTs Say My Films Are 'Too Much LGBT': Onir Talks About Next Film 'Pine Cone'

Onir made his Bollywood debut with 'My Brother...Nikhil in 2005' – one of the first Hindi-language films to openly portray same-sex relationships. The film revolved around Nikhil (Sanjay Suri) who was forced into isolation after testing HIV positive. When the film was released, AIDS and HIV were discussed in secret – so was the LGBTQIA+ community – due to social stigma.

A lot has changed for the queer community and their representation in Bollywood since then. While films and OTT shows have started portraying queer characters, they are also being appropriated, says the national award-winning director.