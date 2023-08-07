One Piece Episode 1072 Release Date, Time, Preview & What To Expect From Gear 5?

Good News for all anime lovers! The One Piece Episode 1072 titled "The Ridiculous Power! GEAR 5 in Full Play" is all set to be released on Sunday, 13 August 2023 in Japan at 9:30 am. The upcoming episodes will be exciting and thrilling to watch as the viewers will witness the intensified clash between the Luffy and Kaido.

The exhilarating One Piece universe in which Monkey D. Luffy expands his power means that the Straw Hat frenzy is far from done. The conflict between Luffy and Kaido intensifies even further in Episode 1072 following a mind-blowing Gear 5 transformation in Episode 1071.