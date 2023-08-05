Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 50 Written Update: Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

The episode 50 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with Salman Khan saying that now it is time for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. Pooja asked Bebika that does she follow her sister Alia Bhat on Instagram? Bebika replied yes I do. Pooja said even though Alia has so many followers, she never boasts about it and that is what youth should learn from her.
Abhishek and Avinash got into an ugly argument over yesterday's ration task. Abhishek told Avinash that he should apologize to housemates because they lost the premium ration because of him. Avinash disagreed and said that we have at least basic ration.
Abhishek told Jia that If I will win the show, I would again like to participate in the Bigg Boss show. He also said that among all Bigg Boss seasons, Gautam Gulati's season is his favourite.
Elvish also argued with Avinash over the ration task and told him that he is egoistic and cold hearted. Avinash replied to Elvish that he is just blabbering and his talks make no sense. Elvish used abusive language against Avinash and told him that he will see him out of Bigg Boss house.
Jad requested both Elvish and Avinash to calm down and said do not spoil the taste during the last days of the show, and probably it is his last night in the show and he might get evicted tomorrow.
Abhishek advised Elvish that he should not use abusive language in the show, especially in front of the girls. Elvish said I feel sorry for the language, and I am not adamant to apologize like Avinash.
Abhishek discussed with Elvish and said we both use wrong language in the show, and we should be careful about it. Abhishek said that there are hundreds of camera in the house and we are being judged.
Abhishek gave a pendent to Jad and told him that If you go tomorrow, it is for you. Bebika told Avinash that Abhishek gave a farewell gift to Jad, Avinash replied that who is he to decide that who will and who won't go out of the show.
Avinash told Elvish that it is not good to use foul language. Elvish replied that it is normal in our community. Avinash said that it means you agree that it is a part of your living, Elvish said yes. Later, Elvish apologized to Avinash, and both reconciled.
A task was played by housemates, in which they had to say whose Paap Ka Ghada is full and throw mud on them. Abhishek named Avinash and threw mud on him. Avinash named Elvish. Elvish named Bebika but she disagreed to participate in the task. Later, on Bigg Boss's intervention, Bebika participated, and Elvish threw mud on her.
Bebika named Abhishek and said he is disrespectful and has given away his morals in the desperation of winning the show. Both got into a squabble. Pooja was asked to name one housemate but she replied that I do not feel anyone is sinful here. She said that I want to throw the mud on myself. Pooja advised housemates to stop being disrespectful towards each other.
Pooja told Abhishek that her sister Alia Bhat has millions of followers on Instagram but she considers herself normal, in contrary to him. Both Abhishek and Pooja got into an argument. Pooja refused to pour mud on anyone.
Manisha named Bebika and said that she is quarrelsome. Bebika refused to participate in the task and said it is a false narrative against her and she won't accept it. Bigg Boss stopped the task and said there is no need to carry it forward further.
Abhishek told Manisha that Pooja belittled us and I can't take it. He said that be it Alia Bhat or Pooja Bhat, I will not let anyone to belittle us. Abhishek told Manisha that Pooja did not perform the task and Bigg Boss didn't do any thing and it is biasness.
Salman Khan schooled Bebika for not completing the task. He said Pooja have a valid reason but you seemed to copy her. Salma told Bebika that I will not waste my energy on you, and won't talk to you.
Bigg Boss told Salman Khan that he wants to ask him some questions. Salman said yes ask. Bigg Boss asked Salman how many followers he has on social media? Salman didn't know the answer. Bigg Boss replied that you have almost 100 million followers on all social media handles, and you get more than 10 lakh comments on each post in no time. Bigg Boss said that his reason of asking such questions is to teach the difference between real and virtual world to housemates.
Salman told Abhishek that it has come to our attention that you have some indecent opinion about the show. He told Abhishek to explain all the things that he has said in the show. Abhishek said that I told Jad we have brought audience into the show but it has been miscommunicated. Salman replied, that I will give you one more chance to say everything, otherwise he will present the video or audio clip.
Salman repeated all Abhishek's points and told him that it clearly looked you were being arrogant. Salman told Abhishek that he should stop playing just to impress followers. He taunted Abhishek and said that I want to thank you on behalf of JioCinema, Endemol, and the show because according to you the show is running because of you.
Salman told Abhishek that you are following your followers because you need them. He further said that since you are confident that you are running the show, then it is clear that you are the winner.
Salman Khan taunted Abhishek for age shaming Avinash. He said if you can age shame Avinash, you can age shame anyone including me. Salman asked Pooja why she is low? Pooja got emotional and said that I feel sad about what kind of influencers these youth are. Salman told Abhishek that even if he will win the show, you will never get to know the purpose of this journey.
Abhishek justified that his intention was not wrong. Salman said let me show you the video clip. The video clip played and Abhishek was saying the same things that Salman said.
After seeing the video clips, housemates got annoyed with Abhishek. Elvish advised Abhishek that you should speak humbly because in the video clips you were looking extremely arrogant and snobbish. Abhishek agreed and said that yes it looked to me also that I was sounding arrogant.
Salman announced that tomorrow will be the last weekend ka vaar of the show, and some guests will arrive on the show. He also said that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale will be on Monday, 14 August 2023. The show ended there.
Check this space regularly for daily Bigg Boss OTT 2 written updates.
Where Can I Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2?
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is lived streamed free on JioCinema app and website.
Who Won the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Task?
Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan won the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale task against Pooja Bhat.
What Is the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Prize?
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner will get a prize money of Rs 25 Lakhs.
When Is the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale?
As per reports, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale will be telecasted on 14 August 2023.
