Punjabi Singer Alfaaz Hospitalized After Being Hit By a Vehicle in Mohali

In continuation to the report, Alfaaz was leaving an eatery called the Pal Dhaba in the company of his three friends when he was caught in an argument between the eatery's owner and its former employee, Vicky.

In addition, Vicky reportedly asked Alfaaz to act as a mediator and get the dhaba owner to settle his dues. When the the singer refused to intervene, Vicky attempted to flee with the owner's tempo and allegedly rammed into the singer while reversing the vehicle.

Vicky managed to escape from the scene, but was later taken into custody by the Mohali Police. The police also registered a case against the culprit at the Sohna Police Station, according to ANI.