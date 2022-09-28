Shakira to Face Trial in Spain Over Tax Invasion
A Barcelona court announced that the singer will face nearly six counts of trial.
A Barcelona court has ordered Columbian music star Shakira to face trial for six alleged tax crimes. However, a date for the trial has not been set yet. The Sapnish prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison term for the singer, and a fine 23.8 million euros if she is found guilty of tax invasion, as per a report by BBC.
In continuation to the report, the Spanish prosecutors accused the singer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on revenue earned between 2012 and 2014.
In addition, the 45-year-old artist has consistently denied any wrongdoing and had previously rejected a plea bargain offered by the prosecutors to avoid going to the trial.
As per the report, Shakira's legal team said in a staement that they would do their job "by presenting arguments at the appropriate time."
In a recent interview with the Spanish edition of the Elle Magazine, Shakira said, "I am confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favour."
The case depends on where Shakira lived between 2012-14. Even though her legal residence was in the Bahamas, the Grammy winner was alleged by the prosecutors for spending more than half of that period in Spain for which she should have paid the country's taxes, as per the BBC report.
Shakira has been associated with Spain eversince she began dating soccer player Gerard Pique. The couple who formerly shared a home in Barcelona, recently called it quits after an 11-year-old relationship. They are also parents to two children.
