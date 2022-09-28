Shakira to Face Trial in Spain Over Tax Invasion

In continuation to the report, the Spanish prosecutors accused the singer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on revenue earned between 2012 and 2014.

In addition, the 45-year-old artist has consistently denied any wrongdoing and had previously rejected a plea bargain offered by the prosecutors to avoid going to the trial.

As per the report, Shakira's legal team said in a staement that they would do their job "by presenting arguments at the appropriate time."

In a recent interview with the Spanish edition of the Elle Magazine, Shakira said, "I am confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favour."