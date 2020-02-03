Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Perform at Super Bowl Amidst Much Fanfare

Lopez started with a nostalgic snippet of “Jenny From the Block.” She exhibited some startling pole-dancing moves, a reference to her much-celebrated turn in the movie “Hustlers.”

She then went on to hum “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right, ”On the Floor” and “Que Calor.”

The two women came together in the end to sing “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the song Shakira composed that was the theme of the 2010 World Cup.

Take a look at the photos: