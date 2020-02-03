Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Perform at Super Bowl Amidst Much Fanfare
“Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” Jennifer Lopez told Shakira, before the duo performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show in Miami. The duo rocked their performance at the event, wherein they sang, belly danced, crowd surfed, knee slided, did a pole dance and even played drums.
Shakira opened with “She Wolf” and then moved on to a medley that included parts of “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever” and a snippet of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.” She ended her with her signature song, “Hips Don’t Lie.”
Lopez started with a nostalgic snippet of “Jenny From the Block.” She exhibited some startling pole-dancing moves, a reference to her much-celebrated turn in the movie “Hustlers.”
She then went on to hum “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right, ”On the Floor” and “Que Calor.”
The two women came together in the end to sing “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the song Shakira composed that was the theme of the 2010 World Cup.
Take a look at the photos:
- 09
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to praise the performance.
Lady Gaga could also be seen cheering for the duo.
Videos from the performance are also going viral on the Internet:
Jennifer Lopez thanked her team for the “epic halftime.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )