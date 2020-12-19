Neha Kakkar Announces New Song Amid Pregnancy Rumours

The song's title explains Neha's caption in her previous post. "Khyaal Rakhya Kar", she wrote. To which Rohanpreet replied, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (sic)". Celebrities such as Jay Bhanushali, Harshdeep Kaur, Elli AvrRam and Karishma Tanna congratulated the couple presuming they were expecting their first child.

Neha has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In October, the singer released 'Neha Da Vyah', a few days before she wed Rohanpreet at a gurdwara in Delhi.

On the work front, Neha is judging the 12th season of Indian Idol with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.