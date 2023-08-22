Haryanvi Singer Raju Punjabi Dies at 40

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passed away at a private hospital in Hisar on Tuesday, 22 August, according to reports. He was 40. The singer was reportedly undergoing treatment for jaundice at a hospital in Haryana's Hisar for some time.

As per reports, after Raju's health deteriorated, he was kept on ventilator support.

Raju's last song was ‘Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha,' which he released on 12 August.

Several fans paid tribute to the late singer on social media. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to mourn the death of Raju.

The translation of his tweet in Hindi reads, "Received the sad news of the demise of famous Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Haryana music industry. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and give strength to his family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"