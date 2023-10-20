Ed Sheeran to Return to India in 2024 For His Mathematics Asia Tour

The general ticket sale for the Indian leg of the tour will go live on BookMyShow on 27 October with pre-sales on 25 October. The concert will reportedly take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

This will be Ed's third visit to India, following his previous performances in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The upcoming Asia dates of the Mathematics Tour will be the 32-year-old singer's first since 2019.

Ed's two-hour-long concert will draw from all of his albums since 2011, including + (Plus), X (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), = (Equals), and the new album - (Subtract), also including a song from 2019’s No 6 Collaborations Project (Blow).