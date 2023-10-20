ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ed Sheeran to Return to India in 2024 For His Mathematics Asia Tour

Ed Sheeran will reportedly perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse in March 2024.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Music
1 min read
Global pop icon Ed Sheeran is all set to return to India for the Mathematics Asia Tour. The British singer-songwriter will reportedly perform in Mumbai next year on 16 March.

The general ticket sale for the Indian leg of the tour will go live on BookMyShow on 27 October with pre-sales on 25 October. The concert will reportedly take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

This will be Ed's third visit to India, following his previous performances in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The upcoming Asia dates of the Mathematics Tour will be the 32-year-old singer's first since 2019.

Ed's two-hour-long concert will draw from all of his albums since 2011, including + (Plus), X (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), = (Equals), and the new album - (Subtract), also including a song from 2019’s No 6 Collaborations Project (Blow).

Topics:  Ed Sheeran 

