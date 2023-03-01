ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Sheeran Announces Release Date for His Next Album 'Subtract'

Subtract is all set to release on 5 May.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Music
1 min read
Ed Sheeran is all set to release his fifth studio album on 5 May. His next album is titled Subtract. A picture of the singer's diary entry – which was photographed by Annie Liebowitz was posted to Sheeran’s Twitter on Wednesday to announce his thoughts behind the music of the new album.

A snippet from the diary entry read, “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter,” Sheeran wrote.

“For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like. I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he added.

The caption of the tweet read the release date of the album which is on 5 May.

Ed's previous album was titled = (Edition Française).

Topics:  Ed Sheeran 

