Ed Sheeran Announces Release Date for His Next Album 'Subtract'
Subtract is all set to release on 5 May.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ed Sheeran is all set to release his fifth studio album on 5 May. His next album is titled Subtract. A picture of the singer's diary entry – which was photographed by Annie Liebowitz was posted to Sheeran’s Twitter on Wednesday to announce his thoughts behind the music of the new album.
A snippet from the diary entry read, “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter,” Sheeran wrote.
“For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like. I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he added.
The caption of the tweet read the release date of the album which is on 5 May.
Ed's previous album was titled = (Edition Française).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and music
Topics: Ed Sheeran
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.