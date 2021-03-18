Review: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is a Bleak Endurance Test 

In a rare case of myth becoming reality, the Snyder Cut of Justice League has been unleashed upon us. It comes four years after murmurs of its existence in the internet's hidden recesses mushroomed into a movement, its hashtag a rallying point for DC diehards and trolls. Its worldwide release is as much a victory for Zack Snyder as it is for the fans who willed it into existence. HBO Max's desire to make an impression in a streaming market dominated by Netflix, plus an amount of $70 million, too played their part of course.

A habitual bleakness (to the point of self-parody) pervades Zack Snyder's Justice League, doubling what was already a mind-numbing 120-minute slog into a butt-numbing 242-minute ordeal. Divided into six chapters and an epilogue, the film is really an endurance test, if you aren't a DCEU fan who clamoured for its existence. Even if it is the slightest of improvements on the theatrical version, it can't save the movie from Snyder's own shortcomings as a storyteller.

Before we get into it, a quick recap of the Snyder Cut's backstory. In early 2017, the director had to step away from his passion project due to the death of his daughter. In his absence, Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to finish the film. Whedon had directed Scooby Gangs and supergroups before, and his experience should have held him in good stead. But his quip-a-minute quotient was a clear U-turn from Snyder's master plan for mopey superheroes. Whedon's rewrites and reshoots ended up birthing a beastly mutant which bore no resemblance to Snyder's gym commercials starring shredded supes. Above all, “Joss-tice League” embarrassed Warner Bros. at the box office, got mauled by critics, and shrugged off by fans. Rumours of a Snyder Cut began to spread before evidence manifested on various social media platforms. A petition, a Comic Con and a couple of airplane banners later, the movement had gained mainstream traction.