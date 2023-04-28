U-Turn Review: Alaya F Holds Her Own in a Chaotic Supernatural Thriller

A remake of the 2016 Kannada film with the same name, the story follows Radhika Bakshi (Alaya F), a reporter, who is on a mission to figure out a way to hinder the offenders from further violating traffic rules. However, there is more to her backstory that adds the much-needed gravitas to her seemingly unreasonable fixation.

Inspector Arjun Sinha (Priyanshu Painyuli) also attempts to help Radhika’s efforts. And their somewhat unlikely partnership becomes the driving force of the plot going forward. Unfortunately, despite the somewhat engaging premise, the narrative fails to be coherent.