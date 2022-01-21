Review: 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' is Unafraid to Recount Pandemic's Toll on Humans

Unpaused is an anthology of five stories set against the pandemic, and talks about how our lives have been upended by it. While in a way it thematically continues the legacy of the first anthology that released in December 2020, Unpaused: Naya Safar has matured in its vision and seems less afraid to show us the crippling toll the global pandemic and series of lockdowns have taken on humans. There is a sense of urgency, of time running out and the resultant helplessness that binds all the stories together.

The virus might have forced us to press the pause button and things might have come to a grinding halt, but there is just too much at stake here that doesn’t allow us the luxury to slow down and reflect. The need to act, and act fast, is crucial.