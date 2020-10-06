‘Bad Boy Billionaires’: Rise & Fall of India’s Notorious Tycoons

Bad Boy Billionaires: India isn't just a study of three notorious Indian magnates; it also gives us a glimpse of all the complicit elements. The Netflix docu-series does a good job of bringing different perspectives to the table. As ridiculous as it might seem, it's still interesting to watch the defendants of these alleged criminals for whom not much has changed. Mallya and Modi continue to fight their extradition, while Subrata Roy is out on parole running his empire.

Bad Boy Billionaires leaves you with an interesting question - is it fair to blame an entire nation for its corruption when foreign elements are equally complicit?