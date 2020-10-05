Netflix Releases Bad Boy Billionaires Sans Ramalinga Raju Episode

After a court in Bihar’s Araria district on Saturday (3 October) vacated the stay it had imposed on the release in September from airing the series, Netflix dropped Bad Boy Billionaires on its platform, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The series had hit a roadblock after Mehul Choksi, Subrata Roy and Ramalinga Raju had approached courts saying that the show might affect their trials. People tracking the developments have said that since Raju's matter is still pending in the Hyderabad court the episode on him did not release, the HT report added.