Critics Review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Is a 'Complete Celebration'

Taylor Swift scripted history with 'Eras Tour' - an ongoing concert tour being performed across five continents. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker has included more than 40 songs spanning the first 17 years of her career.
Songs from Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, Taylor Swift and finally, Midnights all feature in her tour. However, not chronologically.
The pop sensation has now premiered the concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And here's what the critics have to say.
Even if you have been treated to the live show, The Eras Tour still gives everyone in the audience a chance to experience every song from the best seat in the house. You’ll get up close and personal with Swift and also see sweeping shots that put the stage’s stunning visuals on full display.Katie Campione, Deadline Hollywood Daily
“It gives the audience directly what they want: the ability to experience Eras in a theater with the best seat in the house.”- Kristen Lopez, The Wrap
“Serious fans know the setlist by heart: This might be the most spoiler-proof blockbuster of all time.”– Chris Willman, Variety
“At my premiere screening, The Eras Tour played less like a film than an extension of the concert experience: Audience members sang along and danced in the aisle and cheered so loudly I often couldn’t tell where the roar of the crowd onscreen ended and the roar of the crowd in the theater began.”- Angie Han, Hollywood Reporter
“Even the best seats in a stadium could provide only so much detail. But on the big screen, the close-ups are glorious, whether zooming in on Swift’s cat-eye makeup outlining her crystal blue eyes, the moss covering her piano and the sweat sticking to her bangs during ‘Champagne Problems’ and her meticulous table setting at the start of ‘Tolerate It.’”– Melissa Ruggieri, USA Today
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)