Podcast: Do I Like Midnights by Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift made history as the first musician ever to occupy the entire chart for the BillBoard’s Top 10 hits.
There’s just something so powerful about Taylor Swift’s music. How she shares her most vulnerable self, her biggest insecurities and nightmares but manages to do that in such an effortless, almost groovy way. That is how I’d encapsulate her 10th album, Midnights.
Midnights is the latest album by American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. Released on 21 October, it’s been around 11 days after the album dropped and I think it’s safe to say that the reception has been massive. With this, she made history as the first musician ever to occupy the entire chart for the BillBoard’s Top 10 hits.
Tune into this episode to listen to my full review.
Don’t make me rank my top 5 tracks but in no strict order, they are Maroon, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Anti-hero and Karma. I mean, the range of emotions, the sheer volume of experiences, memories, traumatic triggers that have been expressed through these five tracks is inexplicable.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Taylor Swift Music Review Do I Like It
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.