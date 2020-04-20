Dessert Hacks During Lockdown By Pooja Dhingra
While we are all working from home due to the lockdown, The Quint has been doing ‘Lockdown LIVE’ with celebrities to find out what they have been up to. We have been seeing a lot of people trying their hands at cooking, baking and other things during this time. So, we got in touch with celebrity pastry chef and owner of Le15 Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra for a LIVE video chat.
Pooja has been baking a lot at home as she finds it therapeutic, she says ‘those 3 hours are mine’ about her hours spent baking. And those three hours for Pooja start at midnight when everybody else is sleeping. She gave us some simple quick dessert recipes for our sweet cravings. We also spoke about the effect this lockdown has been having on her business. It’s almost a month that businesses have been completely shut and Pooja tell us that she is extremely stressed. She urges the government to help entrepreneurs during the time of crisis as there is zero income. Pooja also tells us what keeps her going and what’s the first thing she wants to make the moment she is back in her kitchen.
Pooja also shares her thoughts about the Coronavirus warriors who are out there fighting the pandemic, she feels grateful and wants to thank them for what they are doing.
