Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Love Story Faces Hurdles
Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
The trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has dropped. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
The first half of the trailer introduces Prabhas' Vikramaditya as a flirt. But eventually he falls for Pooja's character Prerna. Their love story unfolds like a fairytale, but then we get introduced to Vikramaditya, ‘the Einstein of palmistry’, who can tell a person’s life story from birth till death. We see Vikramaditya and Prerna's love story being put to test.
Radhe Shyam, said to be set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, was in production since 2018. The film faced numerous delays, including the lockdown owing to the COVID pandemic. The shooting was finally completed this year. It will release in theatres on 14 July.
