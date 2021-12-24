Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Love Story Faces Hurdles

The trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has dropped. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The first half of the trailer introduces Prabhas' Vikramaditya as a flirt. But eventually he falls for Pooja's character Prerna. Their love story unfolds like a fairytale, but then we get introduced to Vikramaditya, ‘the Einstein of palmistry’, who can tell a person’s life story from birth till death. We see Vikramaditya and Prerna's love story being put to test.