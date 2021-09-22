Prabhas Miffed by Pooja Hegde's 'Behaviour'? Radhe Shyam Producers React

UV Creations, the producers of Radhe Shyam, have rubbished rumours about a rift between the lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The statement comes after there were a few reports about Pooja's 'unprofessional behaviour' on the sets. The reports stated that Prabhas was miffed by Pooja's attitude and tendency to show up late for shoot.

“These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry,” The Times of India quoted UV Creations as saying in a statement.