ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas Miffed by Pooja Hegde's 'Behaviour'? Radhe Shyam Producers React

Some reports reportedly stated that Prabhas was irked by Pooja Hegde's attitude on the sets.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the 'Radhe Shyam' poster.</p></div>
i

UV Creations, the producers of Radhe Shyam, have rubbished rumours about a rift between the lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The statement comes after there were a few reports about Pooja's 'unprofessional behaviour' on the sets. The reports stated that Prabhas was miffed by Pooja's attitude and tendency to show up late for shoot.

“These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry,” The Times of India quoted UV Creations as saying in a statement.

As for Pooja not turning up on time the statement reportedly read, "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”

Prabhas and Pooja will be sharing screen space for the first time in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Also Read

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Crew Donates Set to Hospital for COVID Relief

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Crew Donates Set to Hospital for COVID Relief

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT