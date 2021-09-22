Prabhas Miffed by Pooja Hegde's 'Behaviour'? Radhe Shyam Producers React
Some reports reportedly stated that Prabhas was irked by Pooja Hegde's attitude on the sets.
UV Creations, the producers of Radhe Shyam, have rubbished rumours about a rift between the lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The statement comes after there were a few reports about Pooja's 'unprofessional behaviour' on the sets. The reports stated that Prabhas was miffed by Pooja's attitude and tendency to show up late for shoot.
“These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry,” The Times of India quoted UV Creations as saying in a statement.
As for Pooja not turning up on time the statement reportedly read, "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”
Prabhas and Pooja will be sharing screen space for the first time in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
