Kangana Resumes Shooting For 'Thalaivi', Shares Photos From Sets

“With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay”, Kangana captioned the photos.

From the pictures, it seems like Kangana Ranaut is shooting for the political phase of Jayalalithaa's career. The actor is seen wearing a saree with her hair tied in a plait in the first two black-and-white photos. Ranaut also shared a similar picture of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister to point out the resemblance between the two.

Last week, Kangana shared some photos with the director of Thalaivi AL Vijay. She captioned the pictures, "Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi.”