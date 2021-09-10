First Look of Rajinikanth-Starrer 'Annaatthe' Unveiled
Annaatthe is scheduled to release in Diwali this year.
The much-anticipated first-look of Rajinikanth from Annaatthe has been unveiled on Friday. In the poster, the veteran actor can be seen grinning while posing in a traditional outfit. Rajinikanth's co-star from the film, Keerthy Suresh, shared the first poster of the film on social media and she wrote: "The first look we've all been waiting for has finally arrived and I can't keep calm." She added, "Here's to an adventurous journey ahead."
Earlier, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya had shared a glimpse of the poster. She wrote in her post: "And I can assure you all, this motion poster is worth all the wait. Our Thalaivar at his best. D Imman Sir has rocked the BGM and director Siva sir and team. Thank you from a Thalaivar fan."
Annaatthe is all set to release in Diwali this year. The film has been directed by Siva.
