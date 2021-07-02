Makers Confirm Release Date for Rajinikanth Starrer Annaatthe
Annaatthe is directed by Siva and also stars Prakash Raj and Nayanthara.
The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe have announced that the film will release in cinemas, as planned. At a time when most films are choosing OTT releases, this is good news for Rajinikanth fans. The production house Sun Pictures tweeted through their official handle, "#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?! (sic).”
Annaatthe is scheduled for a theatrical release on 4 November for Deepavali. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Jackie Shroff , Khushboo, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, and Meena.
Annaatthe is directed by Siva aka Sivakumar Jayakumar, famous for his Tamil directorial Siruthai. The film is positioned as a rural drama with composer D Imman working on the soundtrack of the film.
