Makers Confirm Release Date for Rajinikanth Starrer Annaatthe

Annaatthe is scheduled for a theatrical release on 4 November for Deepavali. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Jackie Shroff , Khushboo, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, and Meena.

Annaatthe is directed by Siva aka Sivakumar Jayakumar, famous for his Tamil directorial Siruthai. The film is positioned as a rural drama with composer D Imman working on the soundtrack of the film.