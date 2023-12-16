Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rohit Shetty Unveils 'Indian Police Force' Teaser; Sidharth, Shilpa Play Cops

Indian Police Force will release on 19 January on Amazon Prime Video.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Rohit Shetty Unveils 'Indian Police Force' Teaser; Sidharth, Shilpa Play Cops
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On Saturday, 16 December, Rohit Shetty unveiled the teaser for the Amazon Prime Video original series, Indian Police Force season 1. The show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles and is set to release on 19 January.

Also Read

'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Sooryavanshi

'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Sooryavanshi
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The teaser opens with blasts across different parts of Mumbai and introduces cops Sidharth, Vivek and Shilpa, who are out to chase the masterminds of the blasts.

Sharing the teaser, Rohit wrote, “This one is homecoming for me! Cars, cops, action, high voltage drama and dialogue baazi. Back to basics!!! Indian Police Force 19th January onwards Streaming only on @primevideoin Trailer coming soon.”

Indian Police Force marks Rohit's digital directorial debut.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×