Rohit Shetty Unveils 'Indian Police Force' Teaser; Sidharth, Shilpa Play Cops

The teaser opens with blasts across different parts of Mumbai and introduces cops Sidharth, Vivek and Shilpa, who are out to chase the masterminds of the blasts.

Sharing the teaser, Rohit wrote, “This one is homecoming for me! Cars, cops, action, high voltage drama and dialogue baazi. Back to basics!!! Indian Police Force 19th January onwards Streaming only on @primevideoin Trailer coming soon.”

Indian Police Force marks Rohit's digital directorial debut.