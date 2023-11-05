ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Sooryavanshi

'Singham Again' stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Sooryavanshi
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Singham Again recently unveiled its cast, with Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

On 5 November, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Shetty's Sooryavanshi, took to social media to reveal that he has joined the cop universe.

The actor shared a new still of himself as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi from Singham Again. In the poster, Akshay can be seen jumping from a helicopter, wielding guns in both his hands.

Sharing the picture with his fans, he captioned the post, "‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’ Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready? #SinghamAgain."

Have a look at the post here:

Singham Again will reportedly bring together the cop-universe's lead actors from Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

The action entertainer's shoot went on floors in September this year.

Topics:  Akshay Kumar   Rohit Shetty    Singham 

