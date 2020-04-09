Realised Value of Being Grounded: Priyanshu on Working With Chris

Describing his role as an interesting one Priyanshu added, “It’s a very interesting story, I am playing a very special role, in a surprise package. I eagerly waiting to see myself, I haven't done anything like this before. I can't wait for people to watch this film. It's an experience I will always cherish.”

Adding that he learnt discipline and methodological approach on the sets of Extraction, he said, Everyone was so well-prepped and so thorough with their scenes. The research is so well-rounded that there's zero scope for errors when the actor is in front of the camera. Everything is already on the storyboard, discussed and vetted, before the scene. I have been able to inculcate a more methodical approach to work.”