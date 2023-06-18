ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' will be streamed 24x7 for six weeks on JioCinema.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
2 min read
Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Saturday, 17 June, the actor launched Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will be streamed for six weeks on JioCinema.

This season comprises 13 contestants locked inside a "strange house," who will be under the surveillance of the CCTV cameras 24x7 inside the Bigg Boss house.

Here's the complete list of contestants for this season:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is a well-known name in the film industry. She's an actor, director, and a producer.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

2. Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is a popular YouTuber.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

3. Puneet Kumar

Puneet Superstar is a social media star.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

4. Palak Purswani

Palak Purswani was called out for announcing her participation on social media by Salman Khan.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Avinash Sachdev

Avinash Sachdev is Palak Purswani’s ex-boyfriend.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

6. Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is also an Instagram personality.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

7. Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is an actor known for her role in Ved.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

8. Jad Hadid

Jad Hadidi is a Dubai-based actor-TV presenter.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

9. Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz is Sheezan Khan's sister.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus Broacha is a popular actor-TV host.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

11. Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is also an actor.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

12. Akanksha Puri

Akansha Puri is the former winner of Mika Di Vohti.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

13. Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Also Read

'Nawazuddin Reached Out For Settlement; Divorce Will Happen': Aaliya Siddiqui

'Nawazuddin Reached Out For Settlement; Divorce Will Happen': Aaliya Siddiqui

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  Salman Khan   Pooja Bhatt   Aaliya Siddiqui 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×