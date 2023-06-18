Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Saturday, 17 June, the actor launched Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will be streamed for six weeks on JioCinema.

This season comprises 13 contestants locked inside a "strange house," who will be under the surveillance of the CCTV cameras 24x7 inside the Bigg Boss house.

Here's the complete list of contestants for this season: