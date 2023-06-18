Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Saturday, 17 June, the actor launched Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will be streamed for six weeks on JioCinema.
This season comprises 13 contestants locked inside a "strange house," who will be under the surveillance of the CCTV cameras 24x7 inside the Bigg Boss house.
Here's the complete list of contestants for this season:
1. Pooja Bhatt
2. Abhishek Malhan
3. Puneet Kumar
4. Palak Purswani
5. Avinash Sachdev
6. Manisha Rani
7. Jiya Shankar
8. Jad Hadid
9. Falaq Naaz
10. Cyrus Broacha
11. Bebika Dhurve
12. Akanksha Puri
13. Aaliya Siddiqui
