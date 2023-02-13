Who Is MC Stan? Meet the Most-Voted Contestant Ever in the History of Bigg Boss

23-year-old Altaf Tadavi, popularly known as MC Stan, started his career at the age of 12 as a Qawwali singer. Born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra, MC Stan grew up listening to Qawwali, which helped him understand Indian music. In 7th grade, he decided that he wanted to become a rapper.

In an interview with Platform Magazine, MC Stan shared, "I was a kid, probably in 7th grade, when I felt like I'd become a rapper because I didn't have many other fancy aspirations and I knew I was never cut out for the corporate job life."