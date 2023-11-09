ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pankaj Tripathi’s Unveils First Look From ‘Kadak Singh’

Kadak Singh will be available to stream on Zee5.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Pankaj Tripathi’s Unveils First Look From ‘Kadak Singh’
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Pankaj Tripathi unveiled the first look from his film Kadak Singh. The drama film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and will be out to stream on Zee5. Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev also feature in the film.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The film follows the journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film also underlines the need for his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

Sharing more details about the film, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, “Kadak Singh is a special film and talks about the responsibility of one government official towards the common people. Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi have done a fabulous job at portraying this complex father daughter story. In fact, I was in a paradise full of great actors including Parvathy and Jaya Ahsan and collaborators where each one of them has really pushed the boundary to deliver a terrific thriller.”

The release date has not been announced yet

Also Read

Pankaj Tripathi Reacts to National Award Win; Dedicates It to Late Father

Pankaj Tripathi Reacts to National Award Win; Dedicates It to Late Father

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  Pankaj Tripathi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×