'Can't Be A Printing Machine': Pankaj Tripathi On Why He's Signing Lesser Films

Pankaj Tripathi, the popular actor known for his relentless work in a plethora of films and shows, is now making a significant career shift. In an interview with Mashable India, he candidly shared his plans to dial down his film commitments and focus on character preparation.
Tripathi stated, "Main bhi too much kaam kar raha tha. Ab mujhe lagta hai mujhe thoda theher jana chahiye. Kyunki ek film se doosri film mein thode gap ki zaroorat hai, tayyari karne mein, prepare karne mein. Matlab aisa bhi nahi ki hum chhapai ki machine ban jaye (I was working too much. Now I feel like I should take it slow. Because I need gaps between two films to prepare. I shouldn't become a printing machine)."
He further added, "Raat ko ye film khatam ki, subah kisi aur set pe hai. Theek hai, aap bhookhe hote hain toh overeating ho jati hai. Pata hi nahi chala kaam kab kitna speed pakad liya. Kaam mil gaya toh maine bhi dhyan nahi diya. Main karte gaya, karte gaya. (That I'm on one set at night, and on the next one in the morning. It's okay, when you're hungry, you tend to overeat. I didn't realize when the work gained speed. I kept getting work so I continued to do it)."
This decision signifies a shift in the actor's career trajectory. He further elaborated, "I used to do 7-8 films. Now, I'll do only 3-4 instead. That way, I'll maintain the quality, and will be able to bring something new to these characters."
Tripathi was last seen in Amit Rai's courtroom drama OMG 2, the sequel to Umesh Shukla's 2012 satire. The film, featuring Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar, who also served as a co-producer, made over ₹150 crore at the domestic box office. His upcoming project includes Fukrey 3.
