'Made in Heaven' Season 2: Zoya Akhtar's Series All Set to Premiere on This Date

'Made in Heaven' season 2 is back with Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
The much-awaited second season of Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 August. The makers and the cast of the show announced the news on Wednesday, 26 July.

The makers also unveiled the first look poster for the upcoming season, featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin, among others.

Sharing the news with their fans, Prime Video wrote on Instagram, "Times will change, weddings will turn grand, Made In Heaven is coming back!"

Have a look at the official announcement here:

Set in New Delhi, the show revolves around the lives of Sobhita and Arjun, who are high-end wedding planners. The first season of the show was released in 2019 and was critically acclaimed.

Arjun also bagged a 2020 Emmy nomination for Best Actor in the show.

The seven-episode series is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. It is co-produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media & Entertainment.

