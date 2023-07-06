Made In Heaven Season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Series To Return Soon

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven 2 will soon get a release date. The entire star cast - Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi - will return for another season of the popular web series. On Thursday, 6 July the cast and makers dropped the new poster of Made in Heaven 2.
Prime Video shared the poster on Instagram, and wrote, "Can we just take a moment and say, oh, MIH (Made In Heaven) God?!!! Made In Heaven season 2, coming soon.
Zoya Akhtar, on the other hand, wrote, "The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander."
One fan wrote, "Wow,cant wait." Another added, "Caaanntttt waiiit! After watching this show I thought I won’t be getting married ever unless the match is MADE IN HEAVEN..."
The first season was out on 2019.
