'Loki' Lays the Groundwork for Marvel's Multiverse of Madness

WandaVision began as a study in grief through the lens of classic sitcoms, and ended as a Scarlet Witch origin story. Wanda's grief therapy came at a cost though. As she cycled through the five stages, Wanda held a whole town of people hostage in a seemingly endless nightmare. Yet, not only was she not held accountable, but she simply got to decamp to a remote cabin tucked away in a scenic locale.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier began as an examination into storied legacies through the lens of a buddy cop comedy, and ended as a Captain America 2.0 origin story. Sam Wilson wrestled with the implications of being a black man taking up the iconic star-spangled shield, before realising the question he should be asking is whether this historically white symbol is worthy of him. In parallel, its super-powered antagonists made a case against nationalism far more compelling than its titular protagonists could manage. Marvel, being buddies with the Pentagon, as always half-assed its criticism with only a veiled dig at America's global misdeeds in the name of freedom and democracy.